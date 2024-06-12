Suda51 Promises To “Cook” On Nintendo Switch 2

More than likely, there’s not going to be a Nintendo Direct this week, which is sad for numerous reasons. But in lieu of that, many people are trying to focus on the future of The Big N, and that means talking about the Switch 2. The announcement for the console is likely still a ways off, but the questions about the system are going to be on many people’s minds for a while. One of the biggest questions will be about the developers who will attempt to be on the system at some point. We now know that Suda51 will be one such developer.

In a chat with VGC about all kinds of things, including beer, Suda51 commented on the upcoming Switch 2 and made some interesting statements about it, while also promising to “cook” for it when he gets the chance.

“Just like everyone else, I have no idea what’s coming up. But I’m really looking forward to seeing what they come up with as both a gamer and as a developer. I don’t have anything in particular that I can think of as far as new features I want to see in the next-gen iteration of it are concerned, but I’m really looking forward to seeing what Nintendo does with it. They’ve always done revolutionary stuff for software and the video game industry in general. I’m super excited for the next console, especially since we’re definitely gonna cook for it.”

So there you go, we’re at the very least getting one game from Suda51 on the Switch 2. What will it be? What kind of “insanity” will the legendary developer cook up? We have no idea, and that will likely please many, as that means it’ll be a total surprise when it comes out.

Nintendo will want to get numerous third-party players onto their next console as soon as possible. For all the greatness that the Switch had in its early years, only a select few developers were willing to take a big risk on it and make something exclusive for the platform early on. Ubisoft and Square Enix were two such developers, while Capcom and others were cautious for a while.

However, given how well the Nintendo Switch did sales-wise, with it having the chance to be the No.2 or No.1 selling console ever, those reservations about its successor should be out the window. Only time will tell.