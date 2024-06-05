Suda51 Unsure if No More Heroes Series Will Return

The action-adventure series No More Heroes has been a fan favorite since the first title dropped for the Wii in 2008, with players quickly falling in love with the nerdy assassin protagonist Travis Touchdown. Three sequels followed, the most recent being 2021’s No More Heroes III.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer at last month’s MomoCon, No More Heroes creator and director Suda51 discussed the possibility of Travis making a comeback in the future.

“Honestly, not even I know that. Of course I’d love to see him again, but to be honest it’s simply not my call to make,” Suda lamented.

The rights to the series currently sit with Japanese game publisher Marvelous, known for the Rune Factory and Story of Seasons franchises, and not with Suda’s studio Grasshopper Manufacture.

Currently, Suda is hard at work on Hotel Barcelona, a collaboration with Deadly Premonition‘s Hidetaka ‘Swery’ Suehiro.

“A long time ago, before Covid, we did an event in Shibuya where Swery was a guest. We just kinda started talking about doing a collaboration of some sort,” Suda said when asked about how the project came to be. “The idea came up, Swery liked it, and he basically brought it all the way to development, and well, now it’s a thing.

“Swery is acting as both director and producer and is doing most of the work; I just kinda started it up with him at the beginning. But Swery is having a lot of fun making it, and I’m having a lot of fun giving input here and there, etc. I’m extremely happy to be involved as co-creator.”