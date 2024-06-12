Star Wars Outlaws Will Take About 30 Hours To Finish

Maybe the team knew that we only have so many hours in the day.

On Monday, the Ubisoft Forward showcase gave an in-depth look at the upcoming action-adventure title Star Wars Outlaws. While many fans were expecting hundreds of hours of gameplay akin to Cyberpunk 2077, it looks like the game will be a little more modest in scope.

In an interview with VGC, the game’s creative director Julian Gerighty discussed how long it would take players to complete the game, along with the team’s overall vision.

“Very, very early on, we decided this is going to be a 25, 30 hours golden path adventure, 50 hours, 60 hours for completionists, and that is, for a guy with a family and a job, it’s still a fair amount of time,” Gerighty said.

“But it’s not Assassin’s Creed epic, 200 hours’ worth of gameplay, so that allows us to really focus on the detail, it allows us to focus, maybe with a smaller team, on executing something that is manageable.”

Star Wars Outlaws will take place during the period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

“As a creator, I’m a big believer in setting an initial vision that’s exciting, ambitious and achievable,” Gerighty continued. “It’s super important to make sure that everybody who’s working on the game is working in the same direction towards the same goal.

I think we have a very compelling overall game and just a part of it is represented here.”

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on August 30, 2024.