Perfect Dark Gameplay Footage Finally Unveiled

It wouldn’t be surprising if you forgot that Perfect Dark was getting a reboot. Since 2018, the team at a brand new Microsoft-founded studio, The Initiative, has been working on a reboot for the Perfect Dark franchise. Of course, since then, we only got a glimpse at the title and the eventual reveal of Crystal Dynamics stepping in to further help with the development of this project.

However, it was finally highlighted again at the Xbox Games Showcase. During the event, we were given our first look at the gameplay. We know that this reboot is set in the somewhat near future, where the world is undergoing a threat of ecological disaster. According to a post on the official Xbox Wire, the developers took inspiration from the first two installments of Perfect Dark and crafted a new storyline and universe for players to experience.

Stepping into the role of Joanna Dark, players will be an agents for dataDyne who must stop a disaster from happening. We’re still getting a single-player experience, but don’t feel like you’re being tied to playing the game in a specific way. Again, noted in the Xbox Wire, players will find that there will be a wide variety of choices in how you complete missions.

While we don’t know how far you can take some missions quite yet, it could mean you’ll be able to go guns blazing in this FPS. Otherwise, the trailer does highlight that Joanna has an assortment of gadgets to keep attention away from her. So if you’re looking for some stealth-based gameplay then you might have plenty of that here.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date just yet. Those who didn’t watch the Xbox Games Showcase event will find the trailer for Perfect Dark embedded below.