The First Descendant Official Release Date Confirmed

Those looking for new free-to-play games might want to keep tabs on The First Descendant. The game was unveiled during The Game Awards 2023 as a new looter shooter from the folks at Nexon. In this game, we’re tossed into a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction. Players are stepping into the role of a Descendant. Think of these guys as the last stand to fight for the survival of humanity. Your targets are these invading enemies seeking the destruction of your Ingris continent.

We knew these Descendants would have unique skills and attributes to give you various battle styles. That should come in handy as this will support a four-player co-op. But again, this is also a looter shooter, so you can expect plenty of gear to swap around as you play. Furthermore, since Nexon is releasing The First Descendant as a free-to-play experience, you should expect a battle pass system. We’re expecting your typical battle pass structure here, which includes additional in-game currency and cosmetics.

Players interested in The First Descendant will also find that this game would be available across multiple platforms. Nexon is bringing this free to play looter shooter to the marketplace on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Xbox One platform. So those on either last-generation or current-generation console platform hardware can enjoy this game.

We also know that The First Descendant will be officially launching into the marketplace on July 2, 2024.