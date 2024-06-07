Call Of Duty Black Ops 6 Being On Game Pass Could Be Worrisome For Sony

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was just announced a few weeks ago, which many thought wouldn’t happen until the Xbox Showcase happening later this weekend since it would be having its own Call of Duty showcase following up the event. However, not only was the game announced, but also the fact that it will be on Game Pass the day it releases.

Many are gearing up with hopes that the release date or release window for the game will be announced during this Call of Duty showcase. But with the gaming heading straight for Game Pass the first day it releases, it has many wondering if this will be a negative for Sony.

Harding-Rolls shared that those who do decide to play the game on PlayStation will “inevitably be disrupted to an extent,” and that that is the big concern for Sony overall. For example, people who own both a Xbox ad PlayStation, as GameSpot pointed out, they will definitely want to play the game on Xbox more so than PlayStation which is a troublesome thing for Sony.

“Indeed, there could be scenarios where PlayStation-first multi-console gamers switch to Xbox to play the premium campaign while still playing the free-to-play Warzone on their preferred console under a single Activision account,” Harding-Rolls said.

For now, we don’t know when the game will be released, but we hope we will see it announced during the Xbox showcase. So far, it is rumored to release during October.