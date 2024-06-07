Rumor: Xbox Could Announce Black Ops Release Date, Handheld Console, And More

The Xbox showcase is coming this Sunday around lunch time – 1 pm, and the rumors for what could be announced during this showcase are circling around even heavier with only a little bit of time left before it goes down. One of the first rumors is pretty self explanatory and understandable, many are thinking that the COD: Black Ops 6 could receive its release date during the showcase, especially since their will be a Call of Duty centered showcase after the Xbox one.

Another rumor is a bit of a stretch, is that the Xbox handheld could be announced that has been rumored to be in the works. Especially since earlier this week we got rumors that it could be further along to being announced and releasing than we think. However, this one seems a bit unlikely.

Some also think that Doom “the Dark Ages” will be annouced during the showcase as well, as well as a Halo: Combat Evolved remaster for the PS5. These are some that GameSpot has shared about with us that are ones that could be annouced during the showcase but it isn’t something that we will known until it happens.

Something else that is a little far out is Starfield finally coming to the PS5, after being exclusive only on the Xbox. This is something that, yes, could happen but also seems unlikely as it was released to be exclusive.

For now, we don’t know what will be annouced during the Xbox Showcase, but in just a day and some hours we will finally be able to see for sure what all will be annouced.