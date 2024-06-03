COD Black Ops 6 Zombies Could Be Really Succesful If It Is Real

The news for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 came out just a few weeks ago, and now everyone is gearing up and ready for the game to release later this year if all goes as planned. The game will be taking place during the Gulf War but players will get to see a lot more about this game during the Xbox Games Showcase which takes place on June 9.

However, many players are hoping and wondering if Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will contain Zombies, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet. But, there was a recent leak that happened that revealed that there is a Vault Edition of Black Ops 6 and the focus on the advertising seems to be pointed toward Zombies, according to GameRant.

With all that being said, it is already obvious to everyone that Zombies has some high expectations placed on it because the player base has loved all of the previous ones to date. It would almost be insane to not add a Zombies mode to all versions of Call of Duty that release in the future.

There are many rumors going around right now about the game and that Zombies will have a traditional type mode in the game overall. Secondly, there are leaks that are also saying that Zombies might be the main focus of Black Ops 6 according to other leaks online but nothing is finalized yet.

For now, we can’t take any of the leaks or rumors to heart, but we can hope all of this comes to be true.