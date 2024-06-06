Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD ‘Overview’ Trailer Released

The enhanced title is set to release at the end of the month.

Ahead of its release on June 27, a lengthy Overview trailer for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD has been posted to the official Nintendo YouTube channel. The enhanced title comes on the heels of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which was released to instant fanfare on the Nintendo Switch last month.

The new trailer shows off plenty of gameplay footage and highlights the title’s multiplayer capabilities. The game certainly has a great deal more polish than its initial release on Nintendo 3DS in 2013.

Check out the four-minute Japanese trailer below:

In Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, Professor E. Gadd contacts Luigi after the Dark Moon is shattered. Players will visit many spooky locations around Evershade Valley, putting the ghost’s mayhem to rest and finding the missing pieces of the Dark Moon to restore peace to the land.

“Go for a high rating by using your superpowered ghost-hunting tool, the Poltergust 5000, to suck up ghosts (and window curtains) and blow air to search every nook and cranny of the chilling-yet-charming mansions,” the description reads.

“You and up to three players can team up to take on the challenges of the ScareScraper, a haunted building teeming with ghosts and challenges not found in the main adventure. Recruit your fellow ghost hunters to scale the terrifying tower locally or online.”

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will be released on Nintendo Switch on June 27.