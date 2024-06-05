Nintendo Has Grown Even More With New Employees

It is no lie that is has been an extremely hard year with the gaming industry laying off so many woekrs which has then lead to some studios fully closing while others are having to cancel or shutdown games. It is something that all of us gamers haven’t wanted to see. During a time where the world is struggling as much as it is, it is making it hard for companies to keep going through it strong, but Nintendo seems to be doing it and growing at it.

Nintendo now currently has 7,724 employees and they have grew a total of 400+ over the past fiscal year. This is a really good sign for Nintendo that they are doing well in the current situation of the world. This is also a good sign considering we only have one more year late before the new Nintendo console will be announced.

Months ago it was officially shared from Nintendo that we would know about the new console before April 2025. With a Direct coming this month, we know it will probably be containing games to get us by until the next year when we will finally get our new console.

Nintendo is doing better than the other console competiters where Microsoft gotten rid of 1,900 jobs at Xbox, Bethasda, and Actvision Blizzard according to NintendoLife. Sony has also laid off 900 employees during the year already. Not even six months until the year yet and a lot of popular gaming sites laid off many and even canceled projects but Nintendo is still going strong.