Splatoon 3’s BIG Big Run Event To Happen This Weekend

Splatoon 3 is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch and has been keeping people entertained for almost two years now. The game builds up everything the past two entries did and adds its own flair to the mix, like with a tabletop card game. There have also been all sorts of new additions like content seasons, a catalog full of items to unlock, quality-of-life improvements, and so on. Even the special monthly events have been upgraded. As there used to just be Splatfests, and then, they invented the Big Run mode as an extension to Salmon Run.

This mode would have the Salmonids from the Salmon Run mode go even more feral than before and attempt to invade the entirety of the Splatlands! Players had to fight them off on new maps with specific gear, and if they were unlucky, they had to try and beat a Boss Salmonid. Fast forward to now, and a recent teaser pointed to there being an advanced version of this mode coming via the BIG Big Run. Well, it’s coming this weekend, so you better be ready!

The word about the event comes right from the top via Mr. Grizz! He warns players that a “wide-scale Big Run” event is coming, so everyone available needs to help out so that things don’t get overtaken.

Just as important, though, is that he confirms that all three Boss Salmonids will be in play during the BIG Big Run, so you’ll need to be ready for anything and everything once the mode starts!

We've received an emergency missive from Grizzco HQ regarding this weekend's BIG Big Run event! There's an urgent ask that all available part-timers clock-in to help drive back this unprecedented threat! Check the letter for more: pic.twitter.com/rF5NnN06Mv — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) June 3, 2024

If this feels like an “end of the world” type of event, you would be right about that in certain ways. Most feel that this is an ending event for Splatoon 3 based on signs that fans have found. For example, with the “Sizzle Season 2024” now in play, the new catalog is in effect. On one of the pages of that catalog, reads the phrase, “Thanks for playing!” That points to the content ending soon, and the “Summer Nights” events that were recently advertised seem to indicate a “final party” before things go away.

Fans are already predicting what the final Splatfest will be, stating that the Sizzle Season trailer teased The Squid Sisters vs. Off The Hook. Vs. Deep Cut! That will truly be a battle of loyalty for fans, so we’ll have to wait and see if this indeed the final event!