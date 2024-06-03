Visions of Mana Might Be Coming To Switch 2!

You might have noticed that there’s been a crap ton of leaks and other ‘insider reports’ going on in the last couple of weeks. One could tie it into the nature of June, as there’s going to be plenty of news during the month thanks to things like Summer Game Fest, a Nintendo Direct, an Xbox Showcase, and other events. These leaks simply could be teasing what’s going to be revealed soon. However, in the case of one game, Visions of Mana, the information might be pointing to where it might end up in an upcoming generation versus when it’ll arrive this year.

Confused? We’ll explain. Midori has been at it quite a bit in recent times, dropping all sorts of news, as we’ve covered. However, yesterday, he made a post about Visions of Mana, and someone asked them if the upcoming RPG would be ported to the Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever the system is called. This was their reply:

This is correct information. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) June 2, 2024

Midori doesn’t usually come out and give confirmations like this in the posts they make. So, for them to outright say that Square Enix will bring the title to the Switch 2 means they must have a good reason for saying that.

One of those reasons might be what Square Enix is going through right now as a company. Due to record losses, they’ve had to cancel projects and commit to a “restructuring” that goes far beyond just canceling games or laying off people. They’ve stated that in the future, they’re going to lean away from producing exclusive titles and focus on bringing their games to as many systems as possible.

Many see this as a move by the company to ensure that they get maximum profits from their projects while also moving as many units of their titles as possible. It’s not a bad strategy, especially given how exclusivity on the PlayStation 5 hasn’t worked out the way they had hoped with a certain Game of the Year contender.

Going back to the Nintendo side of this equation, it makes sense that they would want as many of Square Enix’s titles as they can get, as it shored up the 3rd party lineup for the Switch 2, whenever it emerges. Not to mention, certain Switch exclusives by Square Enix have done incredibly well on the platform. So, if nothing else, they know that people will by their games on Nintendo systems if they’re worthy.