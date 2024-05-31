Dragon’s Dogma 2 Patch Adds Tons of Storage, Fixes Bugs

Get ready for a much biggest chest for your goodies.

Since its release in March, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has proven to be a massive boon for Capcom, selling over 3 million copies to date. Critical acclaim has been stupendous, and the devs have been hard at work to make the title even better and more polished with each update. A new patch implemented today brings with it more storage and Pawn fixes, along with DLSS Frame Generation on the PC.

While the patch isn’t the biggest, players will be thrilled to have more storage given how important item collection is in the game. Pawns’ cosmetics are now consistent across other players worlds as well.

Check out the full patch notes below:

[PlayStation®5 / Xbox Series X|S / Steam]

Increasing the maximum number of items that can be put in the storage from 1000 to 3000.

Fixing issues in which “Bandit Eyepatch” and “Lordly Eyepatch” were not available.

Fixing issue with progression in the Guardian Gigantus quest becoming impossible after playing the cinematic.

Fixing issues with Pawns’ cosmetics appearing different in other players’ worlds.

Fixing some additional issues where the Main Pawn speaks support Pawn’s dialogue.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

[Steam]

Adding DLSS FRAME GENERATION to “Graphics” in Options.

Fixing issues where sometimes terrain wasn’t displayed when using some graphics boards.

Last month, a major update nerfed the Dragonsplague effect, something that many players had been complaining about since launch.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was released on March 22 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It’s unclear whether players can expect any DLC, though a recent survey hints at the possibility.