Grand Theft Auto 6 Not Yet Confirmed for PC

It's not certain whether players will need to wait until after the game's console release.

A new interview with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick isn’t doing much to console fans concerned that Grand Theft Auto 6 won’t be available on PC at launch. When the first trailer for the upcoming game dropped in December, it was only confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

“Well, the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell, because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement, I guess that could happen too. It doesn’t seem to me that either would be set in stone,” Zelnick said.

“But Rockstar has an approach to platforms which we’ve seen before, and they will make more announcements in due time. I do believe that the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is, and historically what this company has done is address consumers anywhere they are, on any platform that makes sense, over time.”

Condensing those thoughts down, it seems that Zelnick is saying that the franchise may do what it’s done in the past–releasing games for consoles before porting them to PC later. This was true for Grand Theft Auto 4, Grand Theft Auto 5, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to release in Fall 2025. Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5, has sold over 200 million copies since its release in 2013. It reached the $1 billion mark in retail sales faster than any other entertainment release in history, leading many to wonder if the next title can hit the same impressive milestone.