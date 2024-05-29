Zenless Zone Zero Sees Record Number of Pre-Registrations

It's blowing Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail out of the water.

Yesterday, Hoyoverse officially announced that the free-to-play urban action RPG Zenless Zone Zero would be released on mobile devices, PC, and PlayStation 5 on July 4. The Chinese company is about to have another massive hit on its hands, as over 36 million people have already pre-registered.

To put that number into perspective, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail both launched with around 10 million pre-registrations.

Similar to other releases from Hoyoverse, Zenless Zone Zero is an action RPG with an anime aesthetic and gacha mechanics. We’re excited to see whether the 5-star drop rate is great like Honkai or terrible like Genshin–only time will tell.

The more people sign up, the better the rewards, with 40 million being the magic number. The rewards are as follows:

Global pre-registrations above 15 million — Dennies ×30,000

Global pre-registrations above 20 million — Master Tape ×3

Global pre-registrations above 25 million — Boopon [Coup-En] ×5

Global pre-registrations above 30 million — Master Tape ×5

Global pre-registrations above 35 million — Agent Corin ×1

Global pre-registrations above 40 million — Master Tape ×12

Interested players can head to the PlayStation Store, Google Play, App Store, Epic Store, or the official Zenless Zone Zero website to pre-register.

“Zenless Zone Zero is a brand-new game IP set in a post-apocalyptic metropolitan city. It features an engaging story with a futuristic art style, distinctive characters, and an exhilarating action-orientated combat system. Players will play the role of a “Proxy” and embark on an adventure with a diverse group of partners to conquer the unknown enemies and unravel the mysteries in New Eridu—the last shelter for urban civilization,” the game’s description reads.

Zenless Zone Zero will launch on PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android on July 4.