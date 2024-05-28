Zenless Zone Zero Coming to All Platforms on July 4

Last month, a leak on the Apple Store gave Hoyoverse fans hope about the upcoming title Zenless Zone Zero. Listing the title’s release date as July 3, Hoyoverse didn’t immediately step up to refute the information, instead opening pre-registration for the game. Today, the company finally announced the date officially, and it seems fans were only a day off.

The free-to-play urban action RPG Zenless Zone Zero will launch on PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android on July 4. Interested players can head to the PlayStation Store, Google Play, App Store, Epic Store, or the official Zenless Zone Zero website to pre-register.

🎁Zenless Zone Zero Officially Releases on July 4 on All Platforms



Zenless Zone Zero officially releases on all platforms on July 4.

To celebrate the game’s launch, players can follow the official X account and repost the above Tweet for a chance to win a PlayStation 5, a mechanical keyboard, a random character stand, and other prizes.

Over the past few years, HoYoverse has cemented itself as one of the most influential game studios on the planet. The Chinese developer, said to be now valued at $23 billion, is behind the hit gacha titles Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

“Zenless Zone Zero is a brand-new game IP set in a post-apocalyptic metropolitan city. It features an engaging story with a futuristic art style, distinctive characters, and an exhilarating action-orientated combat system. Players will play the role of a “Proxy” and embark on an adventure with a diverse group of partners to conquer the unknown enemies and unravel the mysteries in New Eridu—the last shelter for urban civilization,” the game’s description reads.