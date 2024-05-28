Legend of Zelda Lego Set Officially Unveiled!

We’ll admit, it’s not as fun when you know something is coming and then they drop the reveal, and it’s more of an “oh, they were right!” situation than a “wow, we didn’t see that coming!” situation. It’s sad, but it’s true. In the case of The Legend of Zelda, there were long rumors that they were on the verge of getting a Lego set for fans to build with. Moreover, the Lego set was going to feature the Great Deku Tree, along with some figures of Link and Zelda. Fast forward to now, and Nintendo has dropped the official reveal video for the Lego set.

As you can see below, the Great Deku Tree Lego set will arrive on September 1st. That means you have plenty of time to save money to get it! Curiously, the post doesn’t highlight how much the Lego set will cost. However, they might be doing that to not scare off the customers. After all, the rumor about the 2-in-1 set is that it’ll be $300, which is quite pricey for some Lego trees:

The #LEGOTheLegendofZelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 Set is available Sept. 1, 2024. pic.twitter.com/bhEka3VfHb — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 28, 2024

Regardless, one thing that fans can be assured of is that this is a rather robust set of versions of the Great Deku Tree. The first is from The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, where we first meet the tree and even get to go inside of him to try and save it from Ganondorf’s curse. Then, via Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom, which is also a part of the Lego set, we retrieved the Master Sword from the Great Deku Tree and again helped it in its time of need.

The Lego sets brilliantly recreate the moments of meeting the Deku Tree, including showing off its “younger former” that happens in the original game. According to the box art at the end of the video, there are 2600 pieces within this 2-in-1 set, which could explain why it might get a hefty price tag. We’ll have to wait for more details on that one.

As for the franchise itself, given the success of 2023’s hit title, many are expecting Nintendo to try and get the game out on the Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as possible, once the system drops in 2025, that is. It’s already been confirmed that the game will break away from the version of Hyrule that was in the last two titles, so everything is up in the air. That includes whether we’ll see the Great Deku Tree again.