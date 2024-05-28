The Next Silent Hill Transmission Arrives Just Before May Ends

Konami has officially announced the date for their next Silent Hill presentation.

The official Silent Hill Twitter account made the announcement:

“Consider this your invitation letter to Silent Hill.

Tune in May 30 at 4 p.m. PDT to our SILENT HILL YouTube channel for the second installment of the #SILENTHILL Transmission where we’ll share game updates, a deeper look at the film, and new merch.”

Of course, we did somewhat expect Konami to be making their announcements sometime this month or next month, as it is the season for what used to be called E3. Even after the ESA decided to end the E3 event as a whole, this remains the biggest time of the year for video game announcements, and the only reason that is is E3.

Now, on the video game front, the anticipation is highest on the Silent Hill 2 remake developed by Bloober Team. The game is a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5, so it’s something for PlayStation owners to look forward to. Knowing what we do know, however, it may not be the best decision for the game to be successful. In any case, this was announced for 2024, so we may get the final release date here.

Silent Hill f is the ninth installment of the game, in development by Hong Kong based game studio NeoBards Entertainment. That may not be a household name, but Konami chose well, as this studio has been working on the Resident Evil games with Capcom for the past five years.

Notably, they worked on the 2022 enhanced ports of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. These ports of what were already impressive remakes enabled ray tracing, so NeoBards has what it takes on the technical end. We have yet to see progress on Silent Hill f, but that may change soon.

Silent Hill Townfall is the exciting new co-production with No Code, the developers of the episodic game series Stories Untold. While No Code doesn’t consider themselves a horror game studio, there is certainly a lot of horror game DNA in their projects.

If this game will be just like Stories Untold, we can expect a first person perspective adventure game with puzzle solving and exploration elements. It will definitely feel very different from other games in the franchise so far, but that’s precisely why it’s an exciting prospect.

Of course, this is a co-production with Annapurna, and we haven’t seen much of this game but this presentation would be a good time to show it.

The upcoming movie is simply called Return to Silent Hill, and it’s also expected to release this year. It would nicely tie in to the Bloober team game if Konami could make it work, as it is also based on Silent Hill 2.

I’m sure everyone is also looking forward to Konami announcing merch like a Pyramid Head office paperweight / pen holder too, but with all that said, we can just wait to find out what they do have to show us later this week.