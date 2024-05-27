Credible Resident Evil Leaker Unveils What’s Happening Next

Resident Evil fans are waiting for Capcom to finally unveil what is coming next. Several rumors circulated online, such as Resident Evil 9 being the next title or even specific remakes. However, today, we are finding out about a recent thread of posts by Dusk Golem. If you’re unfamiliar with the name, this is a credible insider who has leaked some Resident Evil-related content and has gained quite a following online.

Still, you shouldn’t put too much weight on anything said here. It’s nothing official, but here is what Dusk Golem said recently. In a thread on X, the insider made bold claims about what was happening. For starters, those who are eager to continue on the narrative from where Resident Evil Village left off, you’re out of luck. The next game is being pushed further back.

If everything I've heard is correct, which I fully believe it is, & I know others have hinted this & I'm not the first to say this publicly actually just its not caught on, there's actually — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 27, 2024

If the statements are to be believed, Resident Evil 9 is not being showcased at all this summer. Instead, the development was pushed back to seeing a launch sometime in late 2025 or even into 2026. Meanwhile, another online rumor suggests that Capcom is returning to remake Resident Evil. That would be the first game of the series, which already had a remake that still holds up rather well.

Unfortunately, if you were hopeful to see this game land in the marketplace, you are also out of luck. Dusk Golem says that all of these rumors are false, and as far as they know, there is no development right now regarding a Resident Evil 1 remake.

But apparently, there are a couple of remakes coming out. The next one won’t be Resident Evil 5, as even that game is not currently in development. Instead, fans could expect Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil Code Veronica to be coming out next at some point.

Again, take this as nothing more than a rumor right now. Capcom has officially unveiled nothing for the future of this series. With that said, I’m sure more than a few of you will be looking at any teases or hints about the future of this franchise throughout this summer when showcases start to kick off.