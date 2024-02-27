Potential Resident Evil 2 Mobile Port Concept Art Leaks

I’m sure plenty of Resident Evil fans wouldn’t mind playing Resident Evil 2 on the go. After all, we have seen other Resident Evil games land on the mobile platform, like the recent remake, Resident Evil 4. There are some downgrades to the visuals, but seeing it available on a mobile device is still impressive. Today, it looks like there might have been a port in development for Resident Evil 2 at one point.

This information surfaced online through Reddit, where concept images came up on a LinkedIn profile. Information isn’t concrete, but some of the online community believes these are concept art images showcasing a port for Resident Evil 2 on mobile. Meanwhile, others suggest it was a collaboration concept for Life-After from NetEase, which is another zombie-focused gameplay experience.

Regardless, the project is apparently still in the works, according to LinkedIn, but it wouldn’t be too surprising to hear that it was likely canceled. Again, nothing official has come out just yet, so we’re still waiting on news from Capcom to confirm another mobile port is coming out from their Resident Evil franchise.

Capcom does have several Resident Evil games, which are apparently in the works. That’s according to an earlier report from a reliable industry insider. So we’re bound to get another remake like Resident Evil 5 and the Resident Evil 9 installment unveiled to the public. Beyond that, there’s no telling what else Capcom might have in store for fans of this series.

Currently, Resident Evil 4 is the latest installment available from the series. This remake was another hit for Capcom, and it just had a new edition launch this month. If you haven’t already picked up this game, there is the Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition, packed with the base campaign and the Separate Ways DLC. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 2 also made headlines recently as it was included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service last month.

Speaking of Xbox Game Pass, we also saw the introduction of Resident Evil 3 remake on the Xbox Game Pass this month. So, while you can’t play Resident Evil 2 natively on mobile right now, there is the Xbox Game Pass subscription service to look into.