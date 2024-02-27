WWE 2K24 DLC Roster Packs Revealed

WWE 2K24 is nearly here, and while we wait for the next exciting installment of this franchise to arrive, there are new details being released. We already have quite a hefty roster of wrestlers to pick through, which range from some classic icons to current-day superstars. But it’s going to find even more wrestlers added into the mix through DLC.

The folks over at 2K have unveiled the season pass that will be coming to WWE 2K24. This season pass is already a part of the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition along with the WWE 2K24 40 Years Of WrestleMania Edition. But you can also acquire the DLC packs individually or purchase the season pass and acquire all of the new wrestler additions as they are released.

We know that there are going to be a total of five DLC packs that will include over twenty new wrestlers added into the mix, along with some pop-culture icons such as artist Post Malone. These packs will release over several months, so that might keep you logging back into WWE 2K24 long after it releases next month. With that said, we’ll include the new roster additions coming into the game below.

WWE 2K24 Season Pass

DLC 1: ECW Punk Pack – May 15

CM Punk

Bubba Ray Dudley

D-Von Dudley

Sandman

Terry Funk

MyFACTION Content:

ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card

Superstar Cards

DLC 2: Post Malone & Friends Pack – June 26

Post Malone

Sensational Sherri

Mosh

Thrasher

Honky Tonk Man

Jimmy Hart Manager

MyFACTION Content:

Superstar Cards

DLC 3: Pat McAfee Pack – July 24

Pat McAfee

Playable co-hosts – stay tuned for more info!

MyFACTION Content:

Co-Host Manager Cards – stay tuned for more info!

Superstar Cards

DLC 4: Global Superstars Pack – Sep 20

Jade Cargill

Nia Jax

Michelle McCool

Carlito

Kairi Sane

Lyra Valkyria

Dragon Lee

MyFACTION Content:

Superstar Cards

DLC 5: WCW Pack – Nov 13

Diamond Dallas Page

Iron Sheik

Mr. Perfect

Great Muta

Lex Luger

MyFACTION Content:

Superstar Cards

With that said, this is not the only shred of news related to WWE 2K24 this week. Yesterday, we had the first few video clips surfaced online showcasing some of the wrestling-type matches. We know that there are several different match types to be included in this year’s installment, including a casket match and a special referee match.

Likewise, we know that the showcase for the game is all about the various WrestleMania events. So you can expect to relieve some of the more iconic matches these past several decades. Players can anticipate WWE 2K24 to launch into the marketplace on March 8, 2024. When the game launches, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platforms.