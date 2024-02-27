WWE 2K24 DLC Roster Packs Revealed

WWE 2K24 is nearly here, and while we wait for the next exciting installment of this franchise to arrive, there are new details being released. We already have quite a hefty roster of wrestlers to pick through, which range from some classic icons to current-day superstars. But it’s going to find even more wrestlers added into the mix through DLC.
The folks over at 2K have unveiled the season pass that will be coming to WWE 2K24. This season pass is already a part of the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition along with the WWE 2K24 40 Years Of WrestleMania Edition. But you can also acquire the DLC packs individually or purchase the season pass and acquire all of the new wrestler additions as they are released.
We know that there are going to be a total of five DLC packs that will include over twenty new wrestlers added into the mix, along with some pop-culture icons such as artist Post Malone. These packs will release over several months, so that might keep you logging back into WWE 2K24 long after it releases next month. With that said, we’ll include the new roster additions coming into the game below.
WWE 2K24 Season Pass
DLC 1: ECW Punk Pack – May 15
- CM Punk
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- D-Von Dudley
- Sandman
- Terry Funk
MyFACTION Content:
- ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card
- Superstar Cards
DLC 2: Post Malone & Friends Pack – June 26
- Post Malone
- Sensational Sherri
- Mosh
- Thrasher
- Honky Tonk Man
- Jimmy Hart Manager
MyFACTION Content:
- Superstar Cards
DLC 3: Pat McAfee Pack – July 24
- Pat McAfee
- Playable co-hosts – stay tuned for more info!
MyFACTION Content:
- Co-Host Manager Cards – stay tuned for more info!
- Superstar Cards
DLC 4: Global Superstars Pack – Sep 20
- Jade Cargill
- Nia Jax
- Michelle McCool
- Carlito
- Kairi Sane
- Lyra Valkyria
- Dragon Lee
MyFACTION Content:
- Superstar Cards
DLC 5: WCW Pack – Nov 13
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Iron Sheik
- Mr. Perfect
- Great Muta
- Lex Luger
MyFACTION Content:
- Superstar Cards
With that said, this is not the only shred of news related to WWE 2K24 this week. Yesterday, we had the first few video clips surfaced online showcasing some of the wrestling-type matches. We know that there are several different match types to be included in this year’s installment, including a casket match and a special referee match.
Likewise, we know that the showcase for the game is all about the various WrestleMania events. So you can expect to relieve some of the more iconic matches these past several decades. Players can anticipate WWE 2K24 to launch into the marketplace on March 8, 2024. When the game launches, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platforms.