WWE 2K24 Gameplay Video Footage Are Being Shared Online

WWE fans are getting a new wrestling game to enjoy next month. That will be the WWE 2K24 installment, and while we are waiting for the date to roll around, some players are already getting a chance to try the title out. It looks like some media outlets have gained access to the upcoming installment and are sharing footage online.

The WWE 2K24 installment has quite a few players eagerly awaiting its launch. We know that several different game matches will be present for players to partake in. These include casket matches, ambulance matches, and special guest referees. Fortunately, some videos are surfacing online with permission to be showcased. Thanks to Gamerant, we’re finding out that the YouTube channel Revelleution has been sharing some videos on the upcoming game.

The WWE 2K24 installment recently released footage for both a casket match and a special referee match. For the casket match, players have to get their opponent into a casket and shut the lid to be declared the winner. For that match in particular, we have a faceoff against Isla Dawn and Tiffany Stratton.

Meanwhile, the special guest referee match will allow you to be a ref and enforce rules at your discretion. But if you fail to perform your duties, the WWE might quickly replace you. For that match, we have a faceoff between Baylet and Iyo Sky. This is just a small look at the game, as we don’t have too much longer of a wait before we can dive into the title ourselves.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game, this installment will showcase the various WrestleMania events. You’ll have a variety of events to go through, but to proceed through them, you’ll need to finish the match that comes before it. Meanwhile, we know that there will be quite a few members from the WWE on the roster, and there will be some notable omissions due to controversial legal issues that arose recently. For now, you can view the two different matches that have popped up online.

Currently, WWE 2K24 is set to release on March 8, 2024. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.