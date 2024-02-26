Elden Ring Players Continue To Seek Out Miyazaki’s Hidden Secrets

Elden Ring was a massive worldwide hit, and fans are still going through this game today. Now that it’s been out for a couple of years, some fans might wonder if nothing remains to be uncovered. According to Hidetaka Miyazaki, there are still some secrets left, as he doesn’t believe everything has been found yet.

There’s been a new resurgence to Elden Ring. While this game launched in early 2022, fans are picking the title up again. That’s all due to the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. It was unveiled recently this month a new gameplay trailer showcasing the DLC for fans. While it will bring in a new area to explore, bosses to fight, and likely a plethora of items to obtain, there’s a reason to go back and enjoy the base game again.

IGN spoke with Hidetaka Miyazaki, who was behind Elden Ring, to ask if there are still secrets left unfound. According to the interview, there seem to be not many left, and it’s always reassuring when secrets are found. Hidetaka feels he can trust the users more as he continues creating games. But with that said, there are still a few things that have not been discovered, and he’s hopeful to see them be found.

We don’t know how many secrets are left, but it looks like players will need to continue exploring the world. This will not be an easy challenge as there are several areas to explore, and even the time of day can play a role in some changes. So, it could be looking for a needle in a haystack situation.

Still, this has left players to once again go out and search for anything and everything. Hopefully, these last few secrets can be found before the DLC drops later this year. If you haven’t seen the DLC trailer, we have it available below. With Shadow of the Erdtree, we’ll get tossed into a new land, and I’m sure even more hidden secrets will be added to the game. Meanwhile, players can anticipate the DLC release in June of this year. As for Elden Ring, the game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view right here.