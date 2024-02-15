No Man’s Sky Seemingly Only Has A Few Updates Left

The folks over at Hello Games might be getting ready to shift away from their focus on No Man’s Sky. A new post from Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray suggests that we are only a few updates away from the game being complete. Of course, that’s just speculation, but it might give you a better idea of how much attention will be shifted toward the studio’s next game, Light No Fire.

No Man’s Sky has had quite a lengthy history. It was first released into the marketplace in 2016, where there was an immense amount of anticipation beforehand. Fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the game but were quickly disappointed upon its launch. Fortunately, the developers were able to turn the game project around and deliver something fans could continue to enjoy for years to come.

A slew of updates landed on the title, but those updates could be coming to an end. That’s according to a post on Sean Murray’s X social media account. Sean posted all the major updates that came to the game, along with a few slots left open. That has fans thinking we’re only getting four more updates, which includes the latest Omega update.

🏗Foundation

🚧Pathfinder

💎AtlasRises

🚀Next

🤿Abyss

🧞Visions

🥽Beyond

📜Synthesis

🥚LivingShip

🤖ExoMech

💀Desolation

🍊Origins

🔮NextGen

🧶Companion

🧭Expeditions

🌈Prisms

👀Frontiers

🔫Sentinel

🏴‍☠️Outlaws

💪Endurance

🔭Waypoint

❄️Fractal

😈 Interceptor

🧠Singularity

🔊Echoes… — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) February 15, 2024

Omega is the latest update. Sean spoke about the new additions in a recent post through the PlayStation Blog. With Omega, we’re getting an overhaul on expeditions, new missions that can be completed on planets, and a new pirate dreadnought that you can own. With the update, you’ll find expeditions will be included in the main game now, and you’ll find that there will be a wide range of procedurally generated quests that can be found on planets.

We’ll have to wait and see what the other updates will bring to the game. But at the very least, we know what Hello Games will focus on after these updates roll out. Light No Fire is the studio’s next game. Similar to No Man’s Sky, the game is an action survival title where you’re getting tossed on a procedurally generated planet. However, you won’t be taking off from this planet and exploring the depths of space.

Instead, Light No Fire is all about providing a planet the size of Earth. From what we have gathered so far, the gameplay experience seems to be all about being a sandbox. Players can build, survive, and explore together. How the planet shapes up will likely be determined by the community. However, we don’t have a release date quite yet for this game, so it might be a good way off before it’s ready for release.