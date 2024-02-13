Unicorn Overlord Gives “Guide To Training” Video To Players

There are going to be several kinds of gaming experiences for you to enjoy in 2024, depending on the types of games you love to play. So far, we’ve already seen Yakuza-themed titles, several RPGs, visual novel-style mysteries, “high-scoring live-service shooters” based within DC Comics, and more. But, for those who prefer a more “tactical RPG” experience, you need only look to Vanillaware with their upcoming title, Unicorn Overlord. Funny title aside, the game aims to be a vast RPG experience with numerous options for you to enjoy as you attempt to reclaim the kingdom you’ve lost.

The team has been dropping small videos to help highlight some of the game’s key elements, including how you get your forces to take back what was stolen from the main character, Alain. To that end, his mentor and adviser, Josef, takes the lead in a video, talking about the troops you can get within the title.

As the video below explains, you’ll get to recruit various characters from the other nations that lie around you. Some of them will be basic weapon fighters, while others will use magic, and some have steeds to help them in battle. With each one you bring into battle, you’ll need to focus not only on how they can help you but also on the weaknesses that could hinder them in battle, like how flying units have weaknesses to arrows.

A key thing to help you advance through the game is promoting your characters to different classes. By completing quests throughout the title, you’ll get “Honors,” which will help you promote classes if you have enough.

Given that over sixty characters can be recruited within the game, another tactic you might wish to use to bolster your army is going to Auxiliary Stages. These can be played repeatedly for extra experience, and you can get items that will raise the EXP of characters who didn’t participate in battle. When you add that to items that can directly boost character stats, you’ll have numerous options to build the army you want and ensure that your units are the “proper classes” to help you get through the game.

You can watch the full training video below:

Here’s a synopsis of the title:

“Unicorn Overlord shines in combining overworld exploration and an innovative battle system in the iconic Vanillaware style. Traverse the vibrant world, cultivate a grand army with over 60 uniquely designed characters, and grow your renown throughout the five nations in this unique epic fantasy experience!”