PlayStation Store Is Featuring A $20 Sale Promo

Video games can be an expensive hobby. We don’t have to tell you that, I’m sure. But it can be incredibly pricey as you seek out what new games to pick up at launch. Then there’s also the fact that once the new generation of console platforms launched, these AAA title releases that were hitting the marketplace were priced at $69.99 rather than the once-standard $59.99. This all boils down to the consumer being more selective on released games and the pressure on developers to deliver a solid product. With that said, several sales are going on at any given moment, including official digital storefronts like the PlayStation Store.

With this latest generation of gaming, the new $69.99 price tag might persuade you to hold off on select games when they are released. Instead, you might be persuaded to hold off until they drop in price. However, if you’re looking at a relatively large backlog of games to pick up, you might want to check through these various sale promos. For instance, the PlayStation Store holds a few sale events at any given moment. We recently reported on their New Year Deals sale promo that is going on right now. But beyond that, there is another sale promo that highlights some games that are now $20 and under.

PlayStation Store $20 & Under Sale Promo Highlights

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition $19.99

Sackboy: A Big Adventure $19.79

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $15.99

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $19.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition $9.99

Detroit: Become Human $9.99

Resident Evil 5 $4.99

Resident Evil 3 $9.99

Resident Evil 2 $9.99

Predator: Hunting Grounds $14.99

Little Nightmares II $9.89

Control: Ultimate Edition $9.99

Life is Strange Remastered Collection $19.99

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath $3.99

That’s just a brief highlight of some video game titles featured in this sale. With over 1,700 total items available at a discount, you’ll want to sift through the various pages yourself to see if something piques your interest. Unfortunately, we don’t know just how long this sale event will be going on, so you’ll want to check through the sale page yourself sooner rather than later.

But as mentioned, sale events are going on regularly, especially for the PlayStation Store. So, if you missed this event, something likely already took place. We’ll continue to share sale events and pass along savings that you can take advantage of as they appear. For a direct link to the PlayStation Store Deals page, you can find it right here.