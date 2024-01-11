Batman Arkham Knight’s “Finale” Will Be Addressed In Rocksteady’s New Game

Being a bit blunt here, Batman Arkham Knight was not the “best ending” to Rocksteady Studios trilogy featuring Batman. The first two games were downright masterpieces, with both of them holding up to this day. However, the third game was littered with problems both in the story and within the gameplay. Anyone remember trying to drive the Batmobile efficiently? Exactly. But there was one element that made fans scratch their heads: the ending. No, not the overall plot ending with Scarecrow and Joker being defeated, but the “true ending” that you could only get if you beat every quest and side quest within the game.

To those who don’t remember it, the 100% ending starts with Batman breaking the bat signal and returning home to Wayne Manor, which is swarmed with reporters. After entering it with Alfred, it blows up. Fast forward a little, and we see the new Mayor Jim Gordon roaming Gotham and talking about how/why Batman died and how life had moved on for the best because he was gone. And yet, he wondered if they’d ever be free truly from the “superstitious and cowardly lot.” That led to a scene of a mugging that ended with a “Demonic Batman” showing up to save the day.

Why are we mentioning this now, especially since Batman Arkham Knight was released MANY years ago? Well, because in an interview with ComicBook.com, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Production Manager Jack Hackett revealed that the ending to that game would be touched upon in Rocksteady’s upcoming title:

“Yes, you will. There’s a bunch of ways we convey what happened in the five years between Arkham Knight and Kill the Justice League. There’s one big set piece quite early on in the story, which, I don’t want to give it away, but in a really fun way, kind of takes you through the core beats of what happened, how the Justice League got together, what happened with Bruce, with Batman, and other details there. Particularly for big lore and DC and Arkham-verse fans. There’s some really fun ways you can find out a lot of the details and get some of the kind of background story.”

He also teased that characters from the trilogy, including Aaron Cash, could be found within Metropolis and other ties to those games.

Whether it’ll make sense is another story, and it’s curious that they would do that ending and then wait this long to “reveal what it meant.”