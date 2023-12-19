It’s hard to believe, but we’re already nearing the last bit of 2023 before we bring in the New Year. It was a thrilling year for new video game releases. We had several titles across all the platforms that players likely were eagerly awaiting to pick up. However, that doesn’t mean every game released was a gem. Instead, there were some games that most would tell you to pass up. Today, we’re finding out that Metacritic has unveiled the worst video games of 2023.

Metacritic is a great website if you’re after a new video game title. This publication takes all the major outlets and provides their reviews for a game. The average of these reviews is given and provides players with a general outlook of a title. Then, there’s also a section where players can leave their own reviews. Sometimes, these reviews are similar between players and critics. Otherwise, you can see some rather drastic reviews. Regardless, Metacritic has been a popular publication to check out if you’re looking for an overall impression of a game release.

As a result, the publication has recently unveiled the worst-rated games to have released this year. This ranking includes titles that were released between January 1, 2023, and December 18, 2023. That should give you a good idea of what games are worth skipping over when we go into 2024, and you’re looking through the backlog.

Metacritic’s Worst Games Of 2023

#10 Gargoyles Remastered – Metacritic Score: 49

#9 Loop8: Summer of Gods – Metacritic Score: 49

#8 Gangs of Sherwood – Metacritic Score: 48

#7 Hellboy: Web of Wyrd – Metacritic Score: 47

#6 Crime Boss: Rockay City – Metacritic Score: 43

#5 Testament: The Order of High-Human – Metacritic Score: 41

#4 Quantum Error – Metacritic Score: 40

#3 Grehill Incident – Metacritic Score: 38

#2 Flashback 2 – Metacritic Score: 35

#1 The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Metacritic Score: 34

Of course, there were plenty of great games released this year. 2024 is also looking to be quite filled with some other notable game releases to keep an eye out for. Are you already marking down some games to keep an eye out for when 2024 hits? Hopefully, we have more stellar launches than missed opportunities, like with the ten games we’ve listed above, especially The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.