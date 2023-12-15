Sega Trademarked Several Iconic Franchises

Sega was a powerhouse of a company to deal with in the video game industry. Years ago, they were among the few to dominate the marketplace with their line of consoles and video games. While they are far away from their heyday of delivering consoles, the company still produces some incredible video game titles. We know that the company was also looking back at the long line of IPs that are just ready to take over the limelight in the marketplace again. Today, we’re getting the trademarks filed by Sega earlier this month.

If you watched The Game Awards, you know that Sega had a notable trailer. Instead of spending their time to highlight just one of their games, it was instead a focus on a variety of titles. Sega is bringing back several of its past iconic franchises with new thrilling installments. Unfortunately, we’re not keen on when to expect these games in the marketplace. However, one of your favorite childhood games could be getting a new lease on life.

The trailer offered a look at several games, but today, thanks to Gematsu, we’re finding out what trademarks were filed. It’s noted that these Sega trademarks were filed on December 6 and are just now being made public. You can find all the trademarks filed below, which could soon find a new thrilling game release for this console generation in the marketplace.

Sega Trademarks Filed on December 6

Altered Beast

Eternal Champions

Jet Set Radio

Kid Chameleon

Alex Kidd

After Burner

Crazy Taxi

House of the Dead

Outrun

Shinobi

Streets of Rage

Super Monkey Ball

Sega certainly has a wide catalog of IPs they can go through. It would be interesting to see how some of these games hold up with the modern platforms. We’re also uncertain just how some of these games will turn out. It could be that we’re getting a completely unique style of game compared to what we’ve seen in the past. For instance, the trailer highlighted during The Game Awards showcased games like Streets of Rage, which had a 3D brawler look compared to the more classic side-scroller setup from past releases.

Again, these games coming out from Sega didn’t have any indication as to when we’ll get our hands on them. We’ll have to wait a bit longer before Sega is ready to start marketing the release of their next major title. In the meantime, you can view the trailer showcased during The Game Awards 2023 in the video below.