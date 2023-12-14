Baldur’s Gate 3 Head Delivers True Acceptance Speech For GOTY Win

The Game Awards were a week ago, and it seems like many are still talking about the event, not because of some of the big reveals that were made there but because of the various instances of the show ignoring the reason it was there and dissing the people who won the awards. We’re not being harsh here, far from it. The best example of this is when Larian Studios won “Game of the Year” for Baldur’s Gate 3. The title went from a game that only some knew was coming to one of the best titles of the year, the most critically acclaimed title of 2023, and a game that gave players many “feelings.” If you get our drift.

Yet, despite the underdog story victory, Larian Studios head Swen Vincke had just 30 seconds to deliver his speech thanking his crew and honoring those who weren’t with them anymore. It was supposed to be a big moment for the team, yet they were rushed off stage.

While Vincke was the bigger man and just ‘went with the flow’ of the night, he went onto Twitter to deliver the speech he WANTED to give at The Game Awards. It’s a long thread, so we’ll help sum things up.

What I wanted to say at the #gameawards (1/16) — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) December 14, 2023

The Larian Studios boss thanked numerous people and gross in his speech, including the many other companies who had nominees in the “Game of the Year” category. If you were wondering why he wore armor to the stage, it was in tribute to the gamers who helped the game become what it was via Early Access and their constant feedback on improving the game. That’s something Larian continues to do even with the game being out.

Naturally, he thanked the massive team behind Baldur’s Gate 3, which was over 2000 people strong! He even called out specific groups for their hard work and dedication to making the title as great as possible.

And while he didn’t bash Geoff Keighley or the show itself, he did note that 30 seconds for an awards speech was “a bit short,” which is the understatement of the year!

We’re glad that Vincke got to put this speech out there in its entirety because he and his team deserved it. Who would’ve believed that a D&D title would win, or even be in the running, for Game of the Year coming into 2023? Exactly.

And hopefully, a certain someone will remember this when next year’s Game Awards arrives.