Industry Insider Claims PlayStation 5 Pro Will Arrive Next Year

There is plenty of hype still surrounding this latest generation of console platforms. We’re only a few years into their lifecycle, and more consumers are still getting around to picking a console up. We just saw Sony drop their new PlayStation 5 revision into the marketplace this year. That brought in a smaller form factor and even delivered the ability to attach a disc drive to their digital-only version of the PlayStation 5. However, we might see a bigger jump in performance for the PlayStation 5 next year with the release of a PlayStation 5 Pro.

There have been rumors and supposed leaks in the past that Sony will be offering a PlayStation 5 Pro. We’ve seen it with the last-generation PlayStation 4. So those who are holding out on picking up a PlayStation 5 just to ensure they have the best possible console version might want to keep an eye out for next year. That’s at least according to an industry insider, Jeff Grub. Jeff has made some credible reports in the past, and most recently, the insider took to their YouTube channel podcast and further spoke on these supposed leaks.

In particular, Jeff notes that this PlayStation 5 Pro is expected to come sometime in September 2024 and that Sony isn’t set on the exact specifications. Apparently, a few configurations are going around right now that Sony is deciding on for the Pro version. However, the big component that seems to be set for the PlayStation 5 is Sony’s own DLSS solution. That would allow for a better frame rate and resolution that they could put into the PlayStation 5 Pro model. Of course, there’s no real confirmation yet from Sony on whether this is the case.

Jeff Grubb went on to say that there are rumors now suggesting that all the planned refresh ideas for Xbox Series X/S consoles are out the window. It seems that rather than delivering an updated Xbox Series X/S console, Microsoft will instead bring out the next console in 2026. If you recall, some documents came out in the past from Microsoft suggesting a refresh was in the works. However, that might not be the case any longer.

For some, seeing a new console release in 2026 might be too soon, but that could give an edge over Sony’s PlayStation 5 platform for a couple of years. Right now, nothing has been officially confirmed from either Sony or Microsoft. We’ll just have to wait and see if there actually is a PlayStation 5 Pro release within the upcoming year. Then, we’ll have to see if Microsoft has an answer for this new pro model or if they will continue pushing their current offerings.