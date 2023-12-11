Rumor: PlayStation 5 Pro Specs Revealed

If true, Sony is duplicating their upgrade path with the PlayStation 4 Pro.

New rumors have come up regarding the long awaited PlayStation 5 Pro.

On ResetEra, RandomlyRandom67 made these claims about the unannounced, unconfirmed device:

“Viola is fabbed on TSMC N4P.

GFX1115

Viola’s CPU is maintaining the zen2 architecture found in the existing PS5 for compatibility, but the frequency will once again be dynamic with a peak of 4.4GHz. 64 KB of L1 cache per core, 512 KB of L2 cache per core, and 8 MB of L3 shared (4 MB per CCX).

Viola’s die is 30WGPs when fully enabled, but it will only have 28WGPs (56 CUs) enabled for the silicon in retail PS5 Pro units.

Trinity is the culmination of three key technologies. Fast storage (hardware accelerated compression and decompression, already an existing key PS5 technology), accelerated ray tracing, and upscaling.

Architecture is RDNA3, but it’s taking ray tracing improvements from RDNA4. BVH traversal will be handled by dedicated RT hardware rather than fully relying on the shaders. It will also include thread reordering to reduce data and execution divergence, something akin to Ada Lovelace SER and Intel Arc’s TSU.

3584 shaders, 224 TMUs, and 96 ROPs.

16GB of 18 gbps GDDR6. 256-bit memory bus with 576 GB/s memory bandwidth.

The GPU frequency target is 2.0 GHz. This lands the dual-issue TFLOPs in the range of 28.67 TFLOPs peak (224 (TMUs) * 2 (operations, dual issue) * 2 (core clock)). 14.33 TFLOPs if we ignore the dual-issue factor.

50-60% rasterization uplift over Oberon and Oberon Plus, over twice the raw RT performance.

XDNA2 NPU will be featured for the purpose of accelerating Sony’s bespoke temporal machine learning upscaling technique. This will be one of the core focuses of the PS5 Pro, like we saw with checkboard rendering for the PS4 Pro. Temporally stable upscaled 4K output at higher than 30 FPS is the goal.

September 2024 reveal”

We do know for certain that Microsoft is planning an upgrade to their entire Xbox Series slate, as they have accidentally leaked their plans in the process of sharing information for an ongoing FTC investigation.

Subsequently, while Sony has yet to even officially confirm that they are making a PlayStation 5 Pro, consumers and analysts alike expect Sony to release such an upgrade to their platform.

The company recently made a revision for the base PlayStation 5, which shrunk the parts to the point that they were cheaper to manufacture, but not really enough to earn the monicker of “PlayStation 5 Slim”. None of the upgraded parts mentioned here would require Sony to bring back the larger size of the console in the future, so there is a possibility that the PlayStation 5 Pro will be as small as this purported “PlayStation 5 Slim.”

Knowing that this device is not even confirmed by Sony, of course, we have to regard all of this speculation with a grain of salt. Would it be possible for Sony to pass on making a PlayStation 5 Pro to accelerate their move to PlayStation 6 by one or two years? Or will they decided, perhaps even more boldly, that a tech upgrade won’t be necessary if the industry works down to their spec, as they currently are? The truth is, we will have to wait several months, even years, until we know for sure.