Xbox Year In Review Is Now Available With Phil Spencer Sharing His Stats

Some online services are starting to showcase some of the stats you built up over the year. For instance, Spotify does its year-round wrap-up, highlighting your favorite tracks and artists you listened to most for 2023. However, we also have the same thing for gaming. If you haven’t already looked, the Xbox Year In Review has officially opened up for 2023. We’re getting customized stats highlighting how much time we’ve spent playing video games on the Xbox console platform. Phil Spencer has even shared how much time he spends playing video games by showcasing his stats for 2023.

You would think Phil Spencer might not have the time to play video games. While Phil is the head of Xbox, he keeps a hectic schedule. You’ll find him at various events and meetings with game developers worldwide. But it does look like there’s enough time to get some gaming in each week. According to his 2023 Year In Review stats, it looks like Phil managed to put in over 900 hours of gaming. That is quite a feat, and these hours are broken down to over eighty video game titles played in 2023.

Every minute was worth it. So fun to see this year’s Xbox Year in Review and look back at all the games I played in 2023. Let’s see your #XboxYearinReview https://t.co/17kJSLiNIE pic.twitter.com/KTeBuxGL5J — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 12, 2023

The top three games that Phil Spencer played are Starfield, which comes in at 148 hours, Diablo IV, with 143 hours, and Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition at 124 hours. Those are some lengthy video game sessions, but if you’re less keen on knowing what Phil’s stats are, then check out your own personalized Year In Review. You can find the official Xbox Year In Review page right here. This will give you a look at all the biggest games you’ve taken up personally within the year.

Microsoft hopes you want to relive some of these past gaming victories and get a detailed look at how many hours you played them. You’ll also get a breakdown of some of the favorite genres you typically play. Additional stats include your biggest gaming month from the year and the number of achievements you unlocked. We’re getting ready to head into 2024, and that should also come packed with incredible games to play, so let’s see if you’re able to surpass the amount of time played this year when 2024 wraps. Meanwhile, these are not the only stats you can find. While we have the Xbox Year In Review, there is also the PlayStation Wrap-Up, which will highlight stats specifically based on PlayStation for 2023. You can view the PlayStation Wrap-Up right here.