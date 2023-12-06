New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Info Coming Soon?

As of right now, we’re about one week away from the release of the second part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, known as “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.” The second part is titled “The Indigo Disk,” which is a follow-up to “The Teal Mask,” which was released in September. Both DLCs take players to new areas outside of Paldea for new adventures and the chance to catch Pokemon that aren’t within the region. The second part of the DLC will be out on the 14th, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that there might be a new video detailing more about the DLC coming soon.

That doesn’t come from us but from the official Twitter account for the franchise. They announced that a new video about the DLC would arrive tomorrow, but they didn’t say what it would be about. Given the proximity to the release, it’s highly likely that the video will be an overview trailer showcasing what trainers can do once they get the DLC content. As a reminder, due to the connected nature of the story, you can’t buy the DLC individually; you have to buy them together. Or, if you don’t have Pokemon Scarlet and Violet yet, there’s a new bundled version that packages both the main game and the DLC.

As for what “The Indigo Disk” will be about, it will take your character from Paldea to the Blueberry Academy within the waters just outside of Unova. You’ll be part of a transfer student program, where you’ll catch up with characters from the last DLC, Kieran and Carmine.

Just as important, you’ll get to participate in new challenges while at the school, including being able to challenge the school’s Elite Four. There’s also a new legendary Pokemon for you to find and capture to help build out your Pokedex even more.

On that note, one of the highlights of “The Indigo Disk” is easily the terrarium. This is a multi-biome area where you can capture Pokemon from various other regions that weren’t in the main game or the first DLC. For example, all the other starter Pokemon that weren’t around before will be in the terrarium. That means you’ll have all 27 starters by the time you’re done collecting them.

The real mystery, however, is what “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” really is. The Pokemon Company teased in the past that it has to do something with Terastal transformations and that a new Tera Type will be unveiled in the DLC, but we don’t know what it is.