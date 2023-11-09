Valve Just Revealed A New OLED Steam Deck

The Valve Steam Deck was a big hit when it was first unveiled. Players were getting an official Valve product capable of playing some of the latest PC games hitting the marketplace. Of course, PC components are constantly being dropped, and there were concerns that the Steam Deck would soon get replaced. Valve had previously seemed confident that the Steam Deck would be around for the long haul and continue to see support. However, there was a surprise drop today as Valve is bringing out a special OLED model.

Announced through the official Steam website, Valve is bringing out the Steam Deck OLED soon, allowing for a higher dynamic range display, a longer-lasting battery, and faster downloads. There are currently three models that will be supported going forward. Although, the details are not drastically different within them. The biggest change-up you might notice will be the SSD and display.

Currently, the new base model will be the $399 256GB Steam Deck, which will retain the LCD. Meanwhile, the new OLED models come in at 512GB for $549.00, and the 1TB $649 model. It’s worth noting that the new two models won’t be available until November 16, 2023. However, those who purchase the LCD base model can expect a delivery within one or two weeks. These new models will replace two LCD models that are still being sold today.

However, Valve is alerting followers that the 64GB and 512GB LCD models are being phased out. As a result, until stock is completely out, you can expect the 64GB LCD model to set you back at a discounted price of $349, while the 512GB model will run for $449. Those who are looking to purchase the unit will still find support with replacement parts and repair guides for these new OLED models.

Meanwhile, Valve is alerting that all previous accessories will continue to work. This is because there are no differences between the original LCD and OLED models. Furthermore, those on LCD will still see support and software updates moving forward. All in all, this might be a nice little surprise drop, especially as we head into the holiday season. With that said, while we don’t have access to the OLED model yet, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage of the original Steam Deck, which you can view in the video we have embedded below.