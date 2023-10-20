PlayStation Store Kicks Off Their Special Halloween Sale This Weekend

Video games are expensive. We don’t have to tell you that. But the latest generation of video game console platforms also brought in a price hike for new AAA video games. That can be frustrating for some players who were already not fond of paying the standard $59.99. Now, we’re forced to dig deeper into our wallets and pay $69.99. Ultimately, this just means consumers will be more selective about the new games they purchase. Additionally, that means developers will have to deliver a solid product to persuade players to pick up their latest games. Fortunately, sales are going on regularly, and today, we have one to highlight for PlayStation players.

If you’re putting games on the back burner in hopes their price falls down enough to purchase comfortably, you’re in luck. Sales on the official storefronts like the PlayStation Store happen all the time. Today, we have a new special sale highlight themed around Halloween. We’re in the spooky season, which means that some of us are getting a few scary game sessions in. So, if you’re looking for a new horror title or something spooky, check out this sale. With over 200 full video game titles and even more DLC, there might be something here to pique your interest.

Since this is a Halloween-themed sale, you can expect more horror-focused video game titles. That’s not to say there won’t be something featured on the sale that won’t be on the lighter side of the horror genre. With that said, we’ll list down some of the highlights you can expect from this Halloween-featured sale below.

PlayStation Store Halloween Sale Highlights

Dead by Daylight $14.99

Dying Light 2 Stay Human $29.99

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach $29.99

The Forest $7.99

Days Gone $15.99

Resident Evil 2 $9.99

Resident Evil 3 $9.99

Little Nightmares $4.99

Little Nightmares II $9.89

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals $14.99

DayZ $29.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me $27.99

Until Dawn $9.99

Amnesia: The Bunker $18.74

Layers of Fear $22.49

The Evil Within $4.99

The Evil Within 2 $7.99

Blair Witch $5.99

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition $9.99

This is just a small look at some of the video games currently being offered. You can find a link to the sale right here. Hopefully, you’ll find something worth playing this Halloween season. Fortunately, this sale will be available until November 1, 2023. So, you have plenty of time to review the deals and decide whether something is worth picking up here. Likewise, if you happen to miss out on this sale, chances are there’s another themed sale going on in its place.