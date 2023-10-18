F-Zero 99 Getting Three New Tracks Today!

The presence of F-Zero 99 is a very divisive thing in the Nintendo Switch community. On the one hand, it’s a free game you can get via the Nintendo Switch Online service, and there’s rarely a more beautiful thing than a free video game. On the other hand, it’s a game that harps on the fact that Nintendo hasn’t been listening to their fanbase regarding this franchise. It’s a “half measure,” if you will, and doesn’t really serve the franchise as much as The Big N likely thought it did. However, they are giving it updates to expand what it can do, and some people are grateful for that.

In this newest update for the game, which arrives today, you’ll get to face off against other players on three tracks from the “King’s League” of the original game. Each track will have its own unique look and format, ensuring that there’s “freshness” to the game and that it will be hard to master the track to get the victory. This addition brings the tracks in the game to over a dozen, which means players will have plenty of tracks to play on should they decide to keep going with the game.

A second update is arriving in F-ZERO 99 tomorrow, 10/18. Challenge the mighty King League in Grand Prix mode and take on three new courses including Fire Field!



Play the game for free if you’re a #NintendoSwitchOnline member: https://t.co/vX4QWslyqM pic.twitter.com/58HDd2RKEv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 18, 2023

While not officially confirmed, these are possibly the “final tracks” for F-Zero 99. However, some dataminers have stated that some new modes could come in the future based on some things they found in the game’s code. The two modes they found indicators for are “Arcade Mode” and “Survival.” But there wasn’t much else to go on.

If the modes were added, that would flush out the game even more, which would make fans happy. But until Nintendo confirms it, you should take it with a grain of salt.

The game itself is an interesting enough spin on the “99” titles that Nintendo has been in love with for a while. You’ll pick your race car, get onto the track with 98 other players, and then race away. But the goal isn’t to get to the finish line first. It’s a bit more complicated than that. Instead, you’ll have to outlast the other 98 racers by doing damage to them while not taking damage yourself. If you take too much abuse, your car will explode, and your race will be over.

The game has won over some fans thanks to its intense gameplay, but others simply want a true new entry in the franchise.