Lies of P Has Sold One Million Copies

You can expect a deluge of Korean games in the near future.

Lies of P has sold over one million units.

The official Lies of P Twitter account shared this message:

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the citizens of Krat.

Thank you to everyone who helped us and accompanied us and we hope you join in our future journeys as well.”

Gematsu reported on these statements from an official press release as well.

Neowiz co-CEO Seungchul Kim said:

“This incredible milestone for Lies of P proves the potential of Korean console games on the global stage.

The Lies of P project was a challenging endeavor for Neowiz and Round8 Studio and we take great pride in what we achieved with this title.”

Lies of P director Jiwon Choi, in turn, shared this message:

“The reception has been incredible so far, and we are beyond thankful that over one million players have already embarked on their journey through Krat. Likewise, we are excited for what the future holds for Lies of P, and can’t wait to share more when the time is right.”

With this achievement, Lies of P stands as the first major single player game released by a Korean game studio to a global audience. Korea’s game industry could already boast of a prior multiplayer live service hit in the form of Krafton’s PUBG.

Lies of P‘s success will be important for the Korean game industry moving forward. This is about more than Round 8’s and Neowiz’ acclaim and profitability.

According to GlobalData, South Korea is the 4th largest video game market in the world. With a value of $ 15 billion, it also makes up 9 % of the total size of the global market.

However, Korean game developers are in a rut, because they have flooded the market with too many games. They are now at the point where the game companies can no longer meaningfully see growth in the domestic market.

It is for this reason that these Korean game companies have been exploring publishing and developing games for a global market. The Callisto Protocol and its studio, Striking Distance, were backed by Krafton, for the same reason. Pearl Abyss, NCSoft, and others are also producing games to sell outside Korea, namely, Crimson Desert and Project LLL.

So, it’s safe to say that we’ll be getting a new game from Round 8 and Neowiz soon, possibly a sequel to Lies of P. But also, a broader deluge of Korean games, to gamely compete for attention with Japanese and Chinese game companies as well.