PlayStation Plus Extra October Games Leaked Online

If you’re after a new collection of video games to play, you might be keen on subscribing to a service. For Xbox, we have the Game Pass subscription service, unlocking countless video games. Meanwhile, for the PlayStation fans, there’s PlayStation Plus. Each provides a selection of video games per month. However, with Sony’s PlayStation Plus, there are three tiers available, with the more premium tiers giving you access to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. This is a collection of video games that you can download and enjoy each month.

PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium will grant you access to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, and today, we have some insight into what’s coming this month. Each month will see the addition of new games while some titles are circulated out of the subscription service. Thanks to Reddit, we’re finding out that Dealabs has unveiled a few of the games that are supposedly coming to the service, and while it’s not official, Dealabs has been reliable in the past. With that said, don’t put too much weight into these games quite yet.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog October 2023 Leaks

Gotham Knights

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Disco Elysium The Final Cut

Far: Changing Tides

Gungrave G.O.R.E

Elite Dangerous

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Alien Isolation

That is quite a collection of video games, and it’s nice to see that there are a few horror games added in for the spooky season. There is also quite a positive reception from those commenting on the Reddit post. With that said, since this is not an official list quite yet, we can’t label this anything other than a rumor right now. It’s from a credible source, but we’ll have to wait and see just what Sony officially confirms is coming this month. Since we’re a good way into October, we’ll likely see a confirmation post on the PlayStation Blog sooner rather than later. Until then, what do you think of the new games supposedly coming this month? Hopefully, there’s something featured this month that will pique your interest and tie you over until that next major release on your list hits the marketplace.

With that said, there are also the standard PlayStation Plus October 2023 games that are now available. If you haven’t already claimed those games, the titles that can be enjoyed today are The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 2022, and Weird West.