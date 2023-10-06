Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III PlayStation Exclusive Lockpick Operator Pack Announced

There is a long-running partnership between PlayStation and Activision. For years, We’ve seen PlayStation receive exclusive content or early access to Call of Duty games. That is going to end when Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard. However, since that deal is not completed just yet, there is an exclusive pack coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Thanks to a report from VGC, we’re finding out about the Lockpick Operator Pack.

This Lockpick Operator Pack was unveiled in a new trailer released on the PlayStation YouTube channel. Players are able to obtain this exclusive gear so long as they pre-order the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III video game through the PlayStation Store digitally. However, essentially, you’re getting three pieces of content through this exclusive pack. Those who obtain a pre-order digitally will get the Van Goated Lockpick Operator Skin, the American Gothic Weapon Blueprint, and the Starry Knight Melee Weapon Blueprint.

Again, you can view some of the content in action through the trailer, which is viewable below. But this might be the last of exclusive content coming to any platform when it comes to the Call of Duty franchise. As mentioned, Microsoft is seeking Activision Blizzard, and they should have the approval to acquire the company soon. However, in the past, Microsoft noted that they were not going to see any exclusive content come to Call of Duty in the future. So, every platform would receive the same game.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard also comes with the confirmation that Call of Duty would continue to see releases across different platforms. So those of you with a PlayStation 5 will still see the games launch on your platform. While that deal should come to a close next week, we’ll have a bit longer of a wait before we can get our hands on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

At the current moment, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to launch on November 10, 2023. When the game is released, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Again, the exclusive content for PlayStation platforms can be viewed in the trailer we have featured below. Additionally, earlier this week, we received the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III multiplayer gameplay footage for the new zombie’s mode.