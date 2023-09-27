Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition Announced For PC

Sony has been working hard over the last several years to take their console-exclusive titles and bring them to PC so that they can reach a new audience and potentially expand the success of their IPs. Sure enough, many titles they’ve put on PC have done well, including the games with Kratos, Joel and Ellie, Spider-Man, and more. One of the others that has also done well on PC is Aloy, whose first adventure was brought to PC a while back, and then many wondered when the sequel would come. Well, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition has officially been announced for PC.

As noted on the PlayStation Blog, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will feature not only the Game of the Year nominated title from last year but also the expansion that came out earlier this year that took Aloy to Los Angeles for a new adventure.

The main campaign focuses on Aloy as she heads to the titular forbidden west in an attempt to save the planet before its biosphere fully collapses. Numerous forces are tearing the planet apart, and it’s up to her to uncover the truth and find a way to save everyone. Then, in the DLC, she’ll travel to the “Burning Shores,” where a new group of people awaits, alongside new terrain to explore and monsters to fight.

Despite once again being up against some of the best titles of a generation, Aloy’s sequel was praised by fans and critics alike. The combat was retooled and revamped so gamers could create a unique build for Aloy to portray in battle, thus giving the title great replay value. Plus, thanks to the PS5, the game looked gorgeous, and the technology used to make the DLC shine was just as impressive.

But if you get the complete edition on PC, you won’t just be getting the two games. You’ll also get the digital soundtrack, an art book, plus one of the comic books made for the series. Then, in Photo Mode, you’ll get some extras that you can use to make your pictures shine even more. Furthermore, you’ll get in-game items that you’ll unlock as you get through the campaign.

While a release date hasn’t been given, it will arrive in Early 2024:

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition launches on PS5 October 6, and comes to PC early 2024 🏹



As for the franchise’s future, there’s little doubt that Guerrilla Games is working on something because they’ve already announced multiple potential future projects for the series. Only time will tell when we see Aloy next.