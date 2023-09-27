Far Cry 7 Story Details Reportedly Leaked

The Far Cry franchise is a big IP for Ubisoft, and we have seen several installments released into the marketplace. Each installment brings players to different parts of the world with a new set of characters and antagonist forces. However, after Far Cry 6, we’re left in the dark as to what we can expect with Far Cry 7. Fortunately, a new report has surfaced online, unveiling some of the storyline details in the upcoming game. With this not being an official statement from Ubisoft, we have to take this information as nothing more than a rumor right now.

This news comes from Insider Gaming, which credits their sources close to the project on what they’ve been told. Apparently, Far Cry 7 will be a non-linear open-world game. Details are scarce, but the game is set to a timer, meaning you have to finish the campaign in time, which is apparently based around 24 hours in real-time. Overall, the premise is putting players into a wealthy individual whose family has been kidnapped by a group called Sons of Truth. Scattered across the land, you’re forced into finding each family member and rescuing them in time.

However, it looks like each member can die, and that will have consequences for the storyline. While you’re hunting down the Sons of Truth, acquiring information might be a struggle. Apparently, we will have an interrogation mechanic in this installment where some enemies will give out details, remain uncooperative, or even escape your imprisonment. All of this is potentially capable of being changed or tweaked as, again, the title is not even officially unveiled to the public.

Insider Gaming’s sources also claim that this title is a good way off still. Right now, the intended launch internally is set for the fall season of 2025. So, we might be waiting a while before we get anything official from Ubisoft regarding the next installment, Far Cry 7. However, much like how Insider Gaming reported, their last big reveal was lackluster from Ubisoft. Rather than have some kind of big unveiling that The Division 3 was going into development, it came through in a small blog post. So, for now, there’s no telling just how Ubisoft plans to unveil Far Cry 7 or when they’ll be making mention of the franchise having another installment in the works. In the meantime, if you have yet to play the latest installment, Far Cry 6, we’ll have a Before You Buy video coverage, which you can view below.