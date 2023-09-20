Alan Wake 2 Gameplay Footage Introduces Alex Casey

It took quite a few years before Remedy Entertainment could get an Alan Wake 2 into development. Fans of the past action horror hit will get another helping of the franchise this coming month. However, don’t expect the game to be an action horror experience. Instead, we knew early on when Remedy Entertainment finally unveiled the game that this would be a complete survival horror experience. For fans who want to dive into the next chapter, prepare for a very atmospheric and horrifying time. That said, a brand-new video clip of the game has been published online.

Alan Wake 2 will take place several years after the first installment. If you played the original game, we know that Alan Wake is stuck in The Dark Place. It’s imprisonment keeping Alan there as he strives to find a means of escape. It’s said that The Dark Place takes the shape of something that’s more familiar to the guests visiting. In Alan’s case, we’re getting a gritty New York City vibe where most of his novels occur. As mentioned, a new video clip has surfaced online thanks to IGN, showing off a little more about The Dark Place and Alan’s traversal through it.

Within the video footage, we see Alan Wake coming across Alex Casey. This is the main protagonist in Alan’s series of crime novels. It appears that Alex is viewing Alan as a potential prime suspect. However, something stirs around the alley, leading Alex to investigate and meet his untimely death. With Alex’s death comes some valuable tools for Alan’s arsenal. Alan will now get a flashlight and a revolver, two weapons that fans of the original Alan Wake should be well familiar with.

Alan Wake 2 is just a little over a month away now. We know that Remedy Entertainment is pushing this game out into the marketplace on October 27, 2023. Again, as mentioned, this game is set years after the events of Alan Wake and will still feature Alan as a protagonist. However, this installment is said to deliver another protagonist players will be swapping back and forth with during the campaign. Saga Anderson is an FBI agent tasked with solving a series of ritualistic murders. Just how these two character storylines will intertwine remains to be seen. With that said, we’ll have to wait until next month to find out when the game launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.