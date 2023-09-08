Valve Has New Hardware On The Way, Leaked By South Korean Agency

Today we have a curious rumor about Valve coming from an unlikely source.

As revealed on Reddit, South Korea’s National Radio Research agency has certified a new device that was submitted by Valve Corporation. The way their listing works, the agency does not disclose more details about the device.

Our source speculates that this could be the rumored Valve Deckard. If this device is real, it would be a headseat made specifically for the Steam Deck. But a review of the National Radio Research agency and what they do could provide more tangible insights.

As explained on their website, the National Radio Research agency reviews any broadcasting and communication equipment that could be sold in South Korea, in conformity with their Radio Waves Act. In their words, they look a equipment that

“… can harm the radio environment, the broadcasting communication network, or others, as well as those whose normal operation can be affected by radio waves can apply for the certification of conformity.”

They also describe these kinds of devices as the types that they review for certification:

Telephone

Modem

Wireless telephone alarm automatic receiver

Radar equipment for ships

Computing device and peripheral

Broadcasting set-top box

So, maybe a headset could qualify under the National Radio Research agency’s guidelines, but there’s a more pressing entry here. Computing devices are included as possible equipment that need to be reviewed.

In fact, the National Radio Research agency reviewed the Steam Deck, giving it a model name of 1010. This device has a model name of 1030, and could very much be a device like the Steam Deck.

So, the circumstantial evidence more clearly supports the possibility that Valve is working on a revision of the Steam Deck. This comes after the original Steam Deck was officially released on February 25, 2022, well over a year ago and closer to two years.

This raises quite a few questions about Valve’s plans for the lifespan of the Steam Deck. Valve has declared before that they would support the Steam Deck for a long time. We had also reported on their belief that the console will be relevant for a long time.

That may have given some fans the impression that Valve would treat the Steam Deck like Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo treat their consoles, selling them for a period between five to ten years before upgrading to new hardware. But it is possible that they will follow the lead of other PC gaming handheld manufacturers who came before them. The likes of GPD, Ayaneo, and AYN, set a precedent to make new hardware on an annual basis. We have yet to see if newer entrants like ASUS and Lenovo will also make yearly iterations of their ROG Ally and Legion Go.

But if this is the direction Steam takes, it means that their Steam Decks will face annual obsolescence. It’s not that the devices will immediately go bad or break down after a year. Rather, like with iPhones, Valve would push their marketing and support to each new Steam Deck every year. Apple also provides reasonable warranties for their iPhones, but those warranties don’t last as long as those for a PlayStation or an Xbox. And ASUS and Lenovo do something similar for their laptops.