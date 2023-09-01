Volition Studios Is Officially Closing Down After 30 Years

Update:

While the studio has closed, the developers offered one final message to the fans who helped them thrive over the years.

A letter to our community. pic.twitter.com/vtFM7szLbN — Volition (@DSVolition) September 1, 2023

Original Story…

It’s always rough hearing about a game studio closing down, especially one that has been around for decades. Unfortunately, that’s the news we have to share today, as it looks like Volition has announced that the studio will be closing its doors. This is a company that has been around for thirty years, so it’s seen several franchises and console platforms. However, the decision to close its doors came from Embracer Group.

Announced today through a LinkedIn post, Volition revealed that effective immediately, they are shutting down. The post goes on to say that the company was driven by a passion for its community and worked to deliver fans joy, surprises, and delight. But it was rather recently this year that Embracer Group revealed they were restructuring, and as a result, they would be able to deliver more solid video game experiences into the marketplace. It’s unfortunate that the restructuring ultimately led to the company deciding to close Volition.

If you’re unfamiliar with the name of the company, Volition has released some hits over the years. You might recall them from games like Red Faction and, of course, their biggest IP release, Saints Row. Their latest video game was even a reboot for Saints Row, a game that you can enjoy next month through the PlayStation Plus September 2023 offerings. While that game didn’t quite hit the expectations fans had hoped for, there was potential to see Volition bounce back with this franchise.

Currently, the efforts within the team are to ensure that employees have job assistance to help smooth the transition over to another company. We, of course, hope that the transition for all the employees is as seamless as possible and that their creative efforts can continue to bring out thrilling video game experiences. As for what the future may hold for Embracer Group, only time will tell. Perhaps this restructuring will further help deliver content fans will enjoy.

Again, Volition’s latest release is Saints Row, and it will mark their last game to hit the marketplace. While it might not have hit the strides they had hoped for, players can still pick up a copy of the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view below.