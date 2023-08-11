Alan Wake 2 Will Have A Showcase During Gamescom ONL

A few notable showcases happen each year for the video game industry. Gamescom Opening Night Live is one of the upcoming showcases you might be interested in streaming. This streaming event will feature host Geoff Keighley again, bringing out a series of updates and announcements for the video game industry. In fact, recently, Geoff took to Twitter and alerted fans of one video game in particular that will have a showcase.

If you haven’t been keeping track, Gamescom Opening Night Live will be kicking off on August 22, 2023, at 2 PM EST. Hopefully, the stream will hold a few notable video game reveals you’ve been waiting on. Likewise, there should be plenty of video game updates to some of the already previously revealed video games. For instance, one title that will be featured at the event for another showcase is the highly anticipated sequel to Alan Wake. We don’t know what exactly will be featured, but according to the event’s host, Geoff Keighley, you’ll find that Alan Wake 2 will have a brand new reveal.

This reveal will further help get fans excited, as it won’t be too long afterward that we’ll actually get our hands on the game. Alan Wake 2 is set to release this October, so marketing should really ramp up as we approach its launch date. Of course, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game, we do have some information to go off from. We know that Alan Wake 2 will take place over a decade after the events of the first game. Alan is still very much missing, and while society has moved on, this vanished author might finally find a way back home.

While we know that this game campaign will feature Alan Wake, you will also get to take the role of a new character. This campaign will be split between Alan and an FBI agent named Saga Anderson, who is sent to Bright Falls in order to investigate a series of ritualistic murders. Currently, Alan Wake 2 is set to launch into the marketplace on October 17, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find that this title will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, you’ll find that this game installment will be a complete survival horror experience. In fact, most recently, we learned that Alan Wake 2 developers took some inspiration from the Resident Evil franchise.