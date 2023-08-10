Overwatch 2 Team Comments On New Mode and Upcoming Character

Legions of gamers have noted that Overwatch 2 has been anything but a “graceful transition” from what came before. Blizzard decided to do numerous things with the sequel that differed from the original groundbreaking title, and pretty much all of it blew up in its face. Not only did they receive negative backlash since launch, but the game has seen fewer players and playtime over the following months. It didn’t help that the new PVE content would be behind a paywall despite the game turning free-to-play. However, with the new “Invasion” content, Blizzard hopes to turn things around in many ways.

The first is with their new mode, Flashpoint, which will test players via symmetrical maps that’ll cause them to think in different ways than before. In a chat with ComicBook.com, Lead Level Designer Ryan Smith noted that one of the key things they did with Flashpoint was to make it better received than the Push mode that came out at launch:

“We learn as we go, and these game modes are ever evolving. We’re working on new Push maps, we’re also thinking about how the spawns…How can we approach it differently than we did in the previous Push maps. We’re always thinking and learning as we’re kind of working on these things.”

That’s good to know because gamers don’t want a repeat of the past. They’d rather things go to how they were before, as in with the original game, as that’s what they enjoyed.

Even with the push, pun intended, for past glory, gamers are excited for new characters that arrive. For Overwatch 2, the next character is a Support Class named Illari. In a different ComicBook.com chat, Senior Character Artist Rakan Khamash, what separates Illari from others in the game is the ability to both heal without needing perfect aim and helping push the attack on foes:

“I think that the awesome thing about Illari is you don’t have to be, let’s say, super good with your aim. It will help and if you let’s say you want to take it easy, stay backline, focus on healing, you can totally do that. But on the other hand, let’s say a Winston jumps you, you definitely have the tools to get out of that position and you can pack a lot of damage.”

No doubt many will try out Illari when she arrives to see if her playstyle matches their own or can help the squad they’re on.

The Invasion content debuts today!