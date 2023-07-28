Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Announced With Gameplay Footage

Update:

After gaining 484K views online here are what some players had to say.

It looks like an upgrade in every possible way, you love to see it. Vailskibum – YouTube Comment

This feels like what the original should’ve been. I’m glad the devs took the criticisms and actually improved the game. Hope the sequel does well. fivejedis – YouTube Comment

I’m so glad the devs were able to improve on the game. This game has great potential. Who else is hoping for Timmy Turner so the Nicktoons Unite gang will be complete? guhbruhmaste4557 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

If you recall, back in 2021, we had another attempt at bringing a crossover fighting game in the same style as the ever-popular Super Smash Bros. franchise. However, rather than being directed at video game franchises, this game was all about the different IPs under the Nickelodeon banner. That game didn’t quite hit the strides developers, and fans likely had hoped for. Reviews were average, and most players may have dropped the title by now. However, it looks like the development teams are looking to make some revisions and bring out another attempt at a thrilling fighting game with some of your favorite Nickelodeon characters. Get ready for the upcoming release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Announced today, we have the latest details of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Of course, we’ve seen plenty of rumors of this game already, so it’s not necessarily a surprise that this installment was in the works. But nevertheless, we have an official announcement along with some gameplay footage. Essentially, the developers were looking to expand on the work already laid out from the first game. So expect additional characters, stages, and more to be featured in this installment.

We also know that the campaign is centered around Danny Phantom’s rival, Vlad Plasmodium, who is up to no good. Fortunately, in a report from IGN, we know that this game will feature full crossplay across all the platforms for this installment. So you don’t have to worry about your friends having the same platforms to enjoy this game together online. Details are a bit scarce right now as the developers from Ludosity and Fair Play Labs have only just now announced the game. We know that this installment will be published by GameMill Entertainment, and we’re certainly interested to see just how much this installment improved on the original release.

At any rate, additional details are said to be coming soon. We’ll have to wait for the full breakdown of what characters are playable, the new mini-games, and any other updates to the gameplay or mechanics compared to the first installment. In the meantime, we do know that when this game does release later in the year, you’ll be able to pick up a copy for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. For now, check out the announcement trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.