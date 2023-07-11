Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets Special SDCC Promotion

How you promote a video game is just as important as making the video game itself. After all, in an age where “every game has to be incredible,”, especially the AAA titles, you need to make it feel special to the consumer base. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arguably doesn’t need to do much to get the hype talk going because it’s been building for years. Insomniac Games has done masterfully in the past by making arguably the best adventures in the video game space for Peter Parker and Miles Morales. As such, just about anything they do or say to talk about the new game will bring hype.

Case in point, they went years without talking about the title, then dropped a story and gameplay trailer, and now people won’t stop talking about it. But in a fun twist, it seems that Insomniac wants you to enjoy the hype for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in another way because in San Diego, as SDCC looms, you can find subway trains covered with artwork for the game:

Did they need to do this? No, not really. But they did it, and people are going to love it. Plus, it builds up hype for their upcoming San Diego Comic-Con panel called “Symbiotic Relationships.” It’s unknown what exactly will be shown at the panel, but the title hints that it’ll be about the Venom symbiote and how it connects to certain people within their version of the universe.

Overall, many people are excited about the sequel simply because they want to see what Insomniac Games does with the world they built. The original game was easily one of the best stories featuring Spider-Man ever, not to mention a thrill to play. Spider-Man has never felt so fluid and powerful in combat outside of certain fighting games.

Then, when they did the side-game with Miles Morales, we got to see him come into his own and protect his new home of Harlem, which was quite the experience despite being a shorter title. Fast forward to now, and both Spider-Men will be a part of this game, and we’ve already seen them working together and doing all-new moves via the gameplay trailer that was released.

We also know that aside from Venom, the two will have to handle Kraven the Hunter, who is on a mission to hunt down the “worthy prey” of New York City, both hero and villain alike!

So no matter what manner of hype comes next, gamers will be excited once October comes around!