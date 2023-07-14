Xbox Game Pass Adds 7 More Games This Month

Update:

Exoprimal, Grand Theft Auto V, McPixel 3, Common’hood, and Insurgency: Sandstorm are now available on Game Pass.

Original Story…

Xbox Game Pass has been a hot topic lately, thanks to the court battles Microsoft has been enduring. For instance, it wasn’t long ago that Jim Ryan, who heads Sony Interactive Entertainment, noted that no publisher likes Game Pass. Meanwhile, we had a developer from a Sega studio dev clapped back and say that wasn’t true. But for consumers, Xbox Game Pass is an incredible deal and worth investing monthly to keep active. Today, we’re finding out that seven more games are coming to Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service.

Xbox Wire has released the first wave of video games coming soon to the Game Pass subscription service. These games are varied, and we’re hopeful that there is something worth playing in your eyes. Of course, this is just July’s first wave of video game announcements. So if you’re looking for something new to enjoy this month without paying for a standalone video game release, you have at least a heads-up about the subscription service’s immediate future. We’ll list the games along with the dates and how you can play these games below.

Xbox Game Pass Coming Soon

Grand Theft Auto V – Cloud, Console Available Today

McPixel 3 – Cloud, Console, PC July 6

Common’hood – Cloud, Console, PC July 11

Insurgency: Sandstorm – PC July 11

Exoprimal – Cloud, Console, PC July 14

Techtonica – Cloud, Console, PC July 18

As mentioned, this is just the first wave of games unveiled for the month of July. Typically Microsoft reveals two waves each month, so we should see another set of games coming to the Game Pass subscription service as we reach the end of this month. Those select video games might even bleed into the month of August, so we’ll have to wait and see what those games end up being. Meanwhile, if you are unfamiliar with the Game Pass subscription service, then we can offer some insight.

With Xbox Game Pass, players pay a monthly fee to gain access to hundreds of video games for free. These games range in genre and size of the scope, so you might find AAA releases to small indie hits. The games are available for a duration of time unless they are from a Microsoft first-party studio. In this case, you’ll find that those games will remain on the Game Pass subscription service. The only reason you might see a first-party title leave the service is due to licensing issues. We’ve seen that already with Quantum Break, which exited Game Pass briefly until the licensing issues were resolved.